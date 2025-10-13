How Geno Smith, Raiders Put the Tennessee Titans Away
The Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Tennessee Titans witnessed the Raiders play arguably their best all-around game of the season.
Raiders' Room for Improvement
Geno Smith led the Raiders to victory for the first time in weeks, as the Raiders were able to score enough points to put the game out of reach for a lackluster Titans offense. Smith threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Although he threw an interception, all interceptions are not the same. Following the game, Smith noted that he still feels like there is room for improvement for he and his teammates this season.
"It wasn't as clean as I would like, obviously, I can't throw an interception in that situation. I was trying to dirt the ball. I told Coach [Pete Carroll] I need to go jump in the lake, or ocean or something. It's just a lot of bad luck stuff happening to me, but I'm in control of that," Smith said.
“When our defense plays the way that they play today, when Devin [White] goes out there makes the plays that he made, Maxx [Crosby] is out there, disrupting the game all game long. Those guys flying around giving us the energy, the crowd getting involved, and then us, playing clean for the most part.
“I thought we did a great job on some third-down situations. I thought we ran the ball well first and second down, kept ourselves on schedule, and that allowed us to play our game. When we can go out there and play the way that we were supposed to, and we can execute the right way, we have a shot to win a lot of games," Smith said.
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer returned to action against Tennessee. Mayer and wide receiver Tre Tucker were tied with five receptions on the day, the most on the team. Mayer is a player that Smith undoubtedly missed over the past two weeks.
Mayer is a critical part of the Raiders' offense. Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted Mayer's importance to the offense. Sunday, Mayer elaborated on the role he plays for Las Vegas.
"Yeah, I think sometimes, if they're getting some pressure to Geno [Smith], sometimes it's good to just go quick with it and it worked out for us today. Geno does a good job of finding the open receiver when we are going quick,” Mayer said.
“We've got to find the holes, we've got to find the spaces, "Is its zone, is it a man, do I have to speed this route up," things like that. We'll go back and look at it. I don't know exactly the type of game -- I had some catches and some blocks, and I've got to go back and check the game. But Geno did a good job."
