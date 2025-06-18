Former Raiders Receiver Henry Ruggs Apologizes to Victim's Family
Former Raiders' first-round pick Henry Ruggs III spoke at a Hope for Prisoners event this week, expressing regret and remorse for his actions that resulted in the death of Tina Tintor.
“One, that I wish I could turn back the hands of time,” Ruggs said via 3 News on Tuesday night when asked what he would say to Tina Tintor’s family.
“I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact that — not to take a shot at you — but the fact that my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper, so they have to be constantly reminded of the situation, be reminded of me and see, you know, those memories have to continue to rise because of all the fame and notoriety that I have, which I never asked for, I never liked. So I would just tell them that."
“Like I said, I deeply apologize for just being a part of that. And I wish they could meet the real Henry Ruggs and not one who was just running away from everything.”
On November 2nd, 2021, Ruggs got behind the wheel of his vehicle after consuming alcohol and struck a Toyota RAV4 carrying Tintor and her dog.
Ruggs entered a plea agreement that saw him sentenced to three to ten years in prison.
“It’s an unfortunate situation that we wish – I’m sure we all wish we could make some choices again and turn back the hands of time,” Ruggs said on Tuesday night. “Granted, I never saw myself in that type of situation, and it eats me every day I wake up because not only was I responsible for a life being taken but also lost my best friend in a car accident. So now I’m living with not only the guilt of not driving him, but the guilt of hurting someone else with me behind the wheel. So everyday I’m thinking, ‘What else could I have done? How could I change that situation?’ And it kind of just makes me kind of hyperfocus on things now because I don’t need to escape from anything.”
Ruggs mentioned that he wasn't a heavy alcohol drinker, but fell victim to indulgences, leading to his choices.
Ruggs was asked if given the opportunity, would he play for the Raiders again?
"Why would I not?"
Ruggs is eligible for parole in August, 2025.
