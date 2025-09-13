Raiders Today

Raiders Provide Key Update on Brock Bowers for Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders face off against their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 2. Here is the first injury report of Week 2.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll in the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll in the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to their long-time AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 2. Everyone is going to have their eyes on this matchup, not only because it is a great rivalry game, but because it is going to be a primetime game that will be on Monday Night Football.

This is going to be a big game for the Silver and Black. It is their home opener, and that stadium is going to be rocking. It is also their first game in the division, and it can set the tone for the rest of the way when they face a divisional opponent.

Last season, the Raiders did not win any AFC West divisional games. That is something that they want to change. And if the Raiders have any thoughts of winning the division, these are games that you must win.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going into Week 2, the Silver and Black are a little banged up. Here is their updated injury report from Saturday.

For the Silver and Black, they had three starters on the injury report on Saturday. First on the offensive side of the ball, their star tight end, Brock Bowers, was limited in practice as he is dealing with a knee injury. Head Coach Pete Carroll expects Bowers to play.

But the bad news is that guard Jackson Powers-Johnson did not participate and has been ruled out for Week 2.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Elandon Roberts was a full participant in practice as well. He is dealing with an elbow injury.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Did Not Participant

G Jackson Powers-Johnson - OUT

Limited

TE Brock Bowers - Questionable

Full Participant

Elandon Roberts

The Chargers had four players on the injury report on Saturday. Defensive back Elijah Molden is out for Week 2, and Tarheeb Still was a full participant on Saturday. Linebacker Denzel Perryman is out for Week 2 as well. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips was a limited participant in practice on Saturday, and his status is questionable for Week 2

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The good thing for the Raiders is that they will have an extra day to recover, since the Raiders do play on Monday Night Football. If either of these players is not able to go in Week 2, that will be a massive loss for the team on both sides of the ball. These two are the best the Raiders have at their respective position.

