BREAKING: SI Grades Raiders' Darien Porter Selection
The Las Vegas Raiders needed a cornerback badly after losing two starters this offseason.
They took Iowa State's Darien Porter with the No. 68 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a long, physical, athletic defensive back with versatility and special teams experience.
Sports Illustrated graded the selection a B+.
"The 6' 3" and 195-pound Porter is an enticing prospect, with his rare size, speed and receiver background. Perhaps he can be the next Riq Woolen playing for Raiders coach Pete Carroll.
"Porter, a former track athlete, could become a ballhawk at the next level—he posted a 4.30 at the combine. He has potential as a starting cornerback, but he can also contribute on special teams after playing a combined 64 games in six seasons at Iowa State."
Per SI scout Daniel Flick, "Porter has a safe floor as a standout special-teamer, as he blocked four punts in his six-year career at Iowa State and impressed as a gunner. Porter ran a 4.30 40-yard dash, and his blend of size, speed, fluidity and range creates an enticing projection at corner, where he started for the first time collegiately in 2024. His footwork and route recognition need improvement, as does his strength, tackling and ability to contain in run support. But Porter should be able to make plays on special teams while he develops as a corner."
The Raiders have a high-floor pick with the potential to boom for head coach Pete Carroll, a noted defensive backs guru.
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special teams talent but only one year of starting experience at cornerback. Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages but he has the athleticism, burst and speed to handle more man coverage. He has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence. He uses his length to shade downfield throws but needs to get stronger to improve his press, his contest and his tackling in run support. More schooling is needed as a pattern-matcher but his athletic profile and instant impact on special teams should create more confidence in projecting Porter’s continued ascension as a CB2/CB3."
