Do Raiders Have Best Rookie Class in AFC West?
The Las Vegas Raiders' fans are excited about what the rookie class can do this year and in the future.
General Manager John Spytek earned high marks for his 2025 NFL Draft class, his first as a GM.
He always had an eye for collegiate talent as a scout and in lower executive roles, but he put all that to the test in his first year in Las Vegas. Many were impressed with the class Spytek brought in.
The Raiders want to compete in the AFC West, which is arguably the toughest division in football. Three of its teams made the playoffs last season, while the Raiders watched from home.
Spytek, head coach Pete Carroll, and the rest of Raider Nation hope this rookie class can help contribute to a team that returns to the postseason. Did the Raiders draft better than their divisional counterparts?
Let’s break down the other three AFC West teams’ draft classes and see where the Raiders stack up.
The Raiders drafted players like Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech who can contribute immediately, while players like Charles Grant and Dont’e Thornton Jr. could be helpful down the line.
The Kansas City Chiefs took offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round. Many had high grades on Simmons, but a significant knee injury dropped his stock.
Many were high on the Chiefs' draft class, and for good reason. No one knows what players will be before they put pads on, but Kansas City nailed this draft on paper.
The Chiefs made the most of their seven draft picks, as Omarr Norman-Lott, Ashton Gillotte, Nohl Williams, Jalen Royals, Jeffery Bassa, and Brashard Smith could all be serious contributors next season.
The Los Angeles Chargers landed a good player and filled a need by taking running back Omarion Hampton in the first round, but there were not many exciting picks after that.
Wide receiver Tre Harris and defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell could be fun, but how likely are they to be plus contributors?
The Denver Broncos got better by taking defensive back Jahdae Barron in the first round. They also addressed a need by taking running back RJ Harvey in the second round, and receiver Pat Bryant could be an under-the-radar player in the third round.
In all, the Chiefs likely had the best draft class in the AFC West. They may have had the best draft class in the NFL.
The Raiders slot in as the second-best class in the division, with the Broncos and Chargers behind them.
Will these rookies help the Raiders compete in the division and beat their AFC West rivals?
