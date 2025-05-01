How the Raiders Stack Up Against Other NFL Teams
After sweeping changes this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders aimed to turn over a new leaf. Las Vegas desperately needed a complete overhaul at many positions on and off the field. They did precisely that with a general manager and head coaching change early in the offseason.
Once the Raiders made front office changes, their next task was to build a more competitive roster that was also financially responsible. Raiders general manager John Spytek's first draft with the Raiders will go down as a success.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked every team in the National Football League following the NFL Draft, as teams are vastly different now than before the draft. Although he ranked the Raiders 26th, he noted their impressive draft class.
"If I had to select one team with the most individual draft picks that got me excited, the Raiders would be in the running for that distinction. Running back Ashton Jeanty should be a star. Don't be shocked if receiver Jack Bech follows suit, and perhaps quicker than you might think," Edholm said.
"The Darien Porter pick was a home run swing at attempting to address the cornerback need. Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant help the O-line. Even a few of the Day 3 picks -- such as JJ Pegues and two FCS standouts, Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller-- had me clapping at home."
Edholm noted that the Raiders have reason to be optimistic heading into next season. Still, the optimism must be a cautious one, as Las Vegas still has plenty of unknowns. Heading into next season, Las Vegas must lean on the strength of their roster, which will be their offense.
"What is the total package going to look like? Who knows? But Maxx Crosby chose to stick around, and he might just be rewarded for it (beyond the money, of course). Geno Smith adds professionalism, and I can't wait to see Jeanty, Bech, and Brock Bowers go to work together. Even the defense might not be a sieve. We'll see, but there's some legit excitement brewing in Vegas," Edholm said.
The Raiders are an improved team. However, the only thing that matters is what they do on the field. Soon enough, the world will better understand what to expect from the new-look Raiders.
