Crosby Hopes to Motivate Raiders Rookies
The Las Vegas Raiders just put together their first rookie class under new general manager John Spytek.
The 2025 NFL Draft has brought fans many reasons to be excited about the future of Raiders football, especially the addition of first-round running back Ashton Jeanty.
Some rookies may need time to adjust to the speed and pace of the NFL, and they may not rise to stardom immediately.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby knows what it’s like to be a rookie, and it is not always easy in your first year. So, he hopes to motivate and encourage those players as they learn how to be pros.
Crosby talked about motivating rookies on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“The main thing I try to tell the rookies is just stay level-headed,” Crosby said. “That’s the most important thing because you’re going to have great days, you’re going to have bad days, there’s going to be ups and downs, there’s going to be ebbs and flows, things of that nature. But staying the course and following and being strict and consistent with your routine is going to make those great days be every day.
That’s what I live by, doing all the things that I do. I don’t do a routine just to say, ‘Oh yeah, I did my routine.’ I’m doing it with purpose, and I’m working with intentionality. That’s the whole point of it. As young guys, the quicker you can figure that out, you’re going to have the best chance of having success early.
I’ve talked to Jack [Bech], I’ve talked to a lot of the young guys. Just stay level-headed. Say less and do more. At this point, you’re a rookie, you’re trying to earn the respect of your teammates. Your mouth and talking about what you’re going to do is not going to do anything for you on the field. The guys respect you by showing what you can do on Sundays.”
Crosby said the rookies have been good at showing up and working as the team returns to the practice field.
This Raiders rookie class will see the field early, and Crosby likes what he has seen so far.
