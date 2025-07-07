Jack Jones Still One of Raiders' Key Departures
When the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, they got right to work and were looking at ways they could improve the roster. They wanted to bring in the best roster possible in their first year with the Raiders. They also wanted players that best fit the culture they are trying to build in Las Vegas and the players that will best fit the scheme they are going to run.
But in the NFL, it is hard for teams to keep all of the players they had from the previous year. Especially when you have a new regime coming in, like the Raiders did.
But one move that the new regime made was they release cornerback Jack Jones early this offseason. But did the new regime give up on Jones too soon?
Jones had a good first year with the Silver and Black. But in his second season, he did take a step back, and his performance was not as good as in his first season. Jones did finish the year with the team last season, but that was the last with the Riders.
The Raiders were looking to trade Jones, but when they did not find a trade partner, they elected to release him. Jones still finds himself without a team as we get closer to training camp.
It was a surprise as well because the Raiders will be looking for another cornerback heading into training camp. But with Jones, it could have been something else that was out of the control of the Raiders and Jones. But Jones is still a free agent and is looking for a new home. But the new regime can still bring him back if they believe that he gives them a better chance to win.
But for now, the Raiders will search for another cornerback. Training camp for the Raiders starts later this month.
The Raiders have had a lot of turnover, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Next season, the Raiders will look different on the defensive side. The Raiders will look to fill in the gaps left on the defense with new players that the new regime believes are the best fit for the Raiders and will give them the best chance to win games next season.
