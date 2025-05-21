Raiders' Powers-Johnson's Hilarious Description of Play Style
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was one of the brightest spots on a bad team last season.
Playing guard and center, the second-round pick from Oregon showed that he could be a foundational piece for a Raiders team that needs more contributors on the offensive line. He is in line to be the team’s starting center in the 2025 season.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby saw the potential in Powers-Johnson, taking him under his wing and training him this offseason. Learning from a player with one of the hardest work ethics in the NFL should only bring about significant growth for the young lineman.
One of the reasons fans were so endeared to Powers-Johnson last season was due to his unique personality. Oftentimes, linemen do not show much emotion, but Powers-Johnson wears his on his sleeve.
He had a hilarious answer when Crosby asked him what his favorite play to run was on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“Anywhere I can run out in space,” he said. “Anywhere I can run like a fat gazelle. Anywhere I’m out in space. Screens are fun, but you can always kind of get downfield, so I’m going to go with a pin and pull or a reverse. A reverse where I can go around and just absolutely use my cranium, I’m going to say that.”
Powers-Johnson described his colorful personality on the field.
“Definitely pure aggression,” he said. “This person likes to hurt people for a living. I’d say definitely that, and someone who plays with a lot of enthusiasm. I know this was kind of a negative and a positive for me during the draft process. I had a personality, and I didn’t play like a lineman. You think of linemen, you think of blue collar, not going to celebrate, ‘I’m going to score a touchdown, high-five my teammates, and walk off.’ That’s what most every lineman thinks.
For me, I’m sprinting down; I want to do all the celebrations just as much as the people who score. I want to have fun playing the game. So, when someone turns on my film, they’re going to see aggressiveness, and they’re going to see someone who’s having a lot of fun playing football.”
Powers-Johnson’s enthusiasm for the game has helped him improve as a player and has made him a fan favorite.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Powers-Johnson here.
