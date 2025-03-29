Crosby Has Been in the Lab with Raiders' Powers-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders believe they have an impressive young player in center Jackson Powers-Johnson.
The now second-year man from Oregon is set to take over as the starter after Andre James was released. With how he played as a rookie, the Raiders have good reason to believe he can hold down that spot.
But Powers-Johnson wants to be better. He has spent this offseason with defensive end Maxx Crosby, pushing himself to be one of the best centers in the NFL.
Crosby is pushing Powers-Johnson, too. He said he is pushing him harder than he may like, but that it will be worth it in the end.
He spoke about working with Powers-Johnson on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“A guy like Jackson Powers-Johnson, he’s been with me a majority of the offseason,” Crosby said. “He’s been pushing himself, and I’ve been on his a– all the time. A guy like him is going to – he’s already a talented-a– player. He’s got the ability; he went to Oregon, he won the [Rimington Award, given to the best center in college football].”
Crosby said Powers-Johnson has struggled, but he continues to persevere and strive to improve.
“He’s got all the ability, got all the talent; it;s about tying it all together. So, having him there, meeting me there at 6:15 every morning, getting after it, putting in the work and suffering, him going through that s— is real. He’s suffering. It sucks. It’s hard some days. He looks at me like, ‘This motherf—-er,’ but he’s responding. He keeps showing up. So, I’m really excited for a guy like him. He had a rough start, but he’s grown a lot.”
Crosby is being what a leader should be for an NFL franchise. He is bringing along the young players on his team and helping them improve by any means necessary.
Powers-Johnson will almost undoubtedly improve from this and ascend as one of the top offensive linemen in the league. If Crosby, who has one of the hardest work ethics in the league, is pushing him, he will be in good shape.
