Where Raiders' Jakobi Meyers' Market Value Sits for 2026
The Las Vegas Raiders got the best season they have seen out of veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers last year. Meyers, alongside rookie tight end Brock Bowers, put the Raiders' offense on his back and looks to do more of the same for the 2025 campaign.
Meyers has been consistent, every bit consistent, since making his debut in the National Football League back in 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots. Thus far through two years of his three-year deal with the Raiders, Meyers has secured himself 1,834 receiving yards and has scored 12 touchdowns.
Going into the final year of his three-year contract with the Silver and Black, many have begun to speculate whether Meyers should be extended or not. While that decision lies in the hands of the Raiders' new general manager, John Spytek, Meyers has a case to be made.
If the Raiders are looking to keep Meyers around for the future of his offense to grow, they are going to have to pay him more than he is making currently. Going into 2025, Meyers is set to make a base salary of $10,500,000, a workout bonus of $245,000, while carrying a cap hit of $14,962,334 and a dead cap value of $8,310,334.
According to Spotrac.com's evaluation of Meyers' last two seasons, his market value has increased significantly. So much so that they project Meyers with a market value of two years worth $34,786,440. Which equates to making $17.4 million per season.
If Meyers hadn't shown he is capable of reaching over 1,000 receiving yards last season, this market value estimate wouldn't be nearly as high. However, going into his age 28-29 season, the two-year appraisal makes sense, especially without knowing how he will progress once he reaches his 30s.
The Raiders should try their best to keep Meyers around as a leader in the wide receiver room. With the new additions of young players such as Jack Bech to the room, a player like Meyers is worth picking the brain of. Coming off his best season of his career, the Raiders should be on the lookout to see what the potential of keeping Meyers in Las Vegas is.
