Raiders GM Spytek Playing Intriguing Game of Chess Tinkering with the Roster
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we explore several personnel changes that the Silver and Black have implemented since our last episode. Additionally, we analyze General Manager John Spytek’s press conference from today.
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, even after yesterday’s mandatory NFL cutdown to a 53-man roster, are continuing to make moves and engage in an intriguing strategic game as they prepare for their season opener against the New England Patriots.
While he has two decades of experience working in the NFL, this is the first time in his career that General Manager John Spytek has held this role.
He has made many moves that could be considered missteps, yet there are so many that even the most vocal critic would have to praise.
He spoke today, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
General Manager John Spytek
Q: Going back a couple days, the trade for Kenny Pickett -- how did that come about, and what was it about Kenny Pickett that made you guys focus on him?
General Manager John Spytek: "Well obviously, quarterbacks are an important commodity, and Kenny [Pickett] is somebody that we've had a lot of respect for for a long time. I was in Tampa in 2022 when he was a rookie and beat us, beat Tom Brady. He fit the profile of what we're looking for. He does a lot of similar things that Geno [Smith] does with his athleticism and ability to move the pocket and all that. And you look around the league and you think, 'Who could be available, who could we get?' And the team with four quarterbacks certainly looks like a spot where you could get it. And so we felt like, organizationally, it made a lot of sense. We still are excited about working through Aidan's [O'Connell] injury and getting him back at some point, but we had to have some answers. And it would be a lot to ask a rookie from North Dakota State to be the number two guy going into New England in Week 1. So felt like it was a great move for us."
Q: You guys could've put Aidan O'Connell on IR but kept him on the active roster. I know Pete Carroll said he thought he's going to be out six to eight weeks. Did you guys have a more optimistic timetable of his return?
Spytek: "He's now on IR. We placed him on IR today. So it's just really kind of the way that the league allows you to do different ways to put guys to IR. You get eight total guys for the entire season to bring back from Designated to Return. If you do two of them, like we did Lonnie [Johnson Jr.] before, now you're down to six. And so we thought that this will just give us a little bit more flexibility. Sometimes it's challenging because you have to carry them through the cut and then cut somebody like a veteran usually to do it. With the way our roster was kind of made up, it actually kind of fell together so it wasn't as challenging to do as some of the places I've been in past. So Aidan's [O'Connell] on IR now, and he's already had his surgery, and he's already working hard to get back, and when he's ready, he'll have a chance to play football again."
Q: Do you plan to go with three active quarterbacks?
Spytek: "We'll see how it comes. I'm not going to make any predictions about how the season unfolds, but right now, we know we have two healthy guys on the active roster, and that's kind of how we'll start the season."
Q: Whether it's a trade or whether it's a signing, what are your top priorities when making a decision as a general manager?
Spytek: "Being on the same page with Pete [Carroll] and making sure it's what's best for the Raiders. Pete and I have had, since the start, a great communication between us. We've got great staffs that support us and feel empowered to tell us what they think. And so any move that we make, you can bet that Pete and I have talked a lot about it, which means our staffs have talked a lot about it too, and we've done it because we feel like it's in the best for the Raiders."
Q: Now that you've waived Thayer Munford Jr., is there a corresponding move attached to that?
Spytek: "Yeah, we actually ran Stone Forsythe out there about halfway through practice today. He did a quick touch his toes and gotten some of the drills. So Stone [Forsythe] will be our vision of kind of the new swing tackle, number three, while Charles [Grant] continues to keep working."
