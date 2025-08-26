Cutdown Day Marks New-Look Raiders' Most Critical Day Yet
The Las Vegas Raiders have worked diligently during the offseason and preseason to enhance their roster and improve their performance on the field. After months of hard work and position battles, the Raiders must cut down their roster to 53 players, marking a critical date early in the season.
Under Pete Carroll, the Raiders have emphasized constant competition, and the players have appeared to respond, as they looked like an improved team during training camp and in the preseason, when the starters were on the field.
Now the Raiders' front office and coaching staff must work together to figure out which collection of players will give them the best chance to improve the most during the regular season. After taking over earlier this offseason, cutdown day is arguably the most important date yet for the Raiders.
How the Cutdown Day Process Works
Before training camp earlier this month, Raiders Assistant General Manager Brian Stark explained how the process works between himself, General Manager John Spytek, and the rest of the Raiders' brass. How they work through the process will be vital to the team's success this season and beyond.
With the Raiders' new regime looking to turn things around as quickly as possible, cutdown day is arguably the most critical to date in their new tenure thus far. They must measure twice and cut once. Luckily, they have enough information on all the players to make an informed choice.
"It's been very collaborative so far. Coach [Pete] Carroll and Spy [John Spytek], they talk daily on everything. We have meetings where everyone is encouraged to kind of share their views. We watch the practice film together as a personnel staff. We have conversations. We have a chance to interact with the coaches and kind of hear their feel so that we kind of understand maybe what we're asking certain players, certain positions to do," Stark said.
"And then there's just a lot of conversation in both departments, and then Spy and Coach Carroll, they come together. We're just trying to create all the information, get all the different perspectives on players, and then kind of narrow the focus and give those guys the right information so that when it's time to make a decision, that they can make the decision that's best for us."
