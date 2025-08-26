Does Raiders' Linebacker Room Show Promise?
The Las Vegas Raiders had a major shift in their organization this offseason. The Raiders had a lot of different moves this offseason. With the coaching staff, players, and personnel from top to bottom. It was a change the organization felt was needed for the team could get on track to get things heading in the right direction. That is something the Raiders have not been able to get right for many years.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have come in and changed some things around and have built the team the way he has wanted them to. Carroll and Spytek came in with a good plan this offseason on how they wanted their team to look, and they have executed that plan with a lot of good things. The Raiders needed to go with Carroll and Spytek; those are two who know about talent and how to make their Raiders better.
Raiders Linebackers
One position that was in question all offseason long with the linebacker position. With losing players from last year's team, the Raiders had to fill the spots. They did that with their linebacking core, and it was filled with veterans. And that is the way the team is going into the 2025 season. That is what Carroll likes in the middle of the defense, and it is nothing bad.
Young Linebacker Core
Another thing the Raiders did was make sure they are developing at the linebacker position as well. The Raiders brought in some young linebackers to the team this season. The new young and talented linebackers will go along with the ones that are already on this team. And it is going to be interesting which ones the Raiders end up keeping on their roster.
One thing that the Raiders have done well the last few years is improve their defense. A lot of credit has to go to the team's defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham. Graham has made this defense better each season, especially with the linebackers. These young linebackers will be ready when their number is called, and they are going to be the future for the Raiders.
With another good draft class for the new regime next year, this Raiders linebacking core is going to be something special for many years to come.
