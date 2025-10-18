Why the Next Few Weeks Will be Pivotal for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' roster has taken a hit early this season. Every team in the National Football League has several players on their team they cannot afford to lose and expect to have a productive season. Through six games, the Raiders have suffered injuries to multiple players in that category.
Raiders' Approach to Improving Roster
Las Vegas has improved in many ways over the first quarter of the season. It has not always been pretty, but the Raiders have taken steps in the right direction. However, it is evident that the Raiders still need roster help, as constant roster improvement has been a goal of the new Raiders' regime.
The National Football League's trade deadline is just around the corner. Sitting at 2-3 with several challenging games on the horizon, including Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders must consider making a move to bolster a roster still in need of talent.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll plans to address the time between now and the trade deadline the same way he has throughout the process. Las Vegas will continue to compete as hard as it can. The Raiders will then make roster decisions based on need, not game results.
"I don't think we approach it any differently because of the schedule and all. We're competing to get as good as we can possibly get, so we're looking for all opportunities, and as we watch what's happening, it seems really quiet right now in conversations or whatever's going on. But we take each opportunity as the next comp that we got,” Carroll said.
“So, we're going after it. Johnny's [John Spytek] got his guys scouring the league and seeing everybody's players and practice squads and all that kind of stuff. We're just trying to get better. So, this doesn't change anything. I don't think the schedule will affect us with the bye coming up. It just gives us more time to work."
At the start of free agency, the Raiders had a bottom-tier roster that needed to be filled and fine-tuned after years of free agency misses and failed draft picks. It will take the Raiders much more than one offseason to fully revamp their roster. Any and all options should be on the table.
