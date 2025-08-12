BREAKING: Raiders' Spytek Adds Another Veteran WR
On Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders brought back wide receiver Marquez Callaway. Callaway, a member of the Raiders' practice squad in 2023, has been a favorite of Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, as well as Payton's successor in New Orleans.
A 2020 UDFA out of the University of Tennessee, Callaway was initially signed by the Saints, then coached by Payton. Callaway would play for the Saints for three-years under Payton and Dennis Allen before joining the Broncos and Payton in 2023. Callaway has since bounced around the NFL, making multiple stops back with the Saints before coming back to Las Vegas.
Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
To make the move happen, the Raiders released Kawaan Baker.
"Callaway, a fourth-year wide receiver, has played in 47 career games (17 starts) since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2020," per the Raiders Press Release. "He owns 83 career catches for 1,069 yards (12.9 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Callaway has also returned 14 punts for 149 yards (10.6 avg.) and four kickoffs for 94 yards (23.5 avg.)."
Now, the Raiders have a player who has direct knowledge of Payton's system while being a potential veteran contributor.
Carroll is pushing his roster to the limit
After his team's tie in Seattle, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll commented on his happiness level regarding the team's level of competition.
"I'm always looking for more competition, but it is apparent that in all different phases of our team, we have guys that are battling to push to get their spots. And we're trying to give them opportunities with the higher group to show that they can match up and all that. And it's exactly what this program is all about. So the more competitive we can make it, the longer it can keep the competitiveness alive."
"We don't need to make any big decisions right away. We'll take our time at it and let it continue to factor in. Guys coming into the program and a new guy comes in today, [Terrell] Edmunds comes in today, guys take note of that. They know that we're still looking, we're still trying to get this as competitive as we could possibly get. So we'll be pushing that way forever, but right now it's really apparent."
