Jon Gruden Compares QB Prospect to NFL MVP
The Las Vegas Raiders have their starting quarterback situation set for next season.
The Silver and Black got their quarterback for 2025 when they traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason. Smith will give the Raiders the stability and the veteran presence they have been looking for over the last couple of seasons.
But just because the Raiders have Smith now does not mean they will not be looking for a quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The team will still be looking to draft a quarterback for the future, and if they do, the rookie will sit and learn from Smith. That is what the new regime wants and they can make it happen.
One quarterback prospect in this year's draft for the Raiders is Ohio State quarterback Will Howard. The Raiders have the best advantage and scouting report on Howard because Raiders new offensive Chip Kelly was Howard's offensive coordinator last season at Ohio State. Howard and Kelly went on to win a National Championship.
Even former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is giving praise to the young quarterback prospect. Gruden compared Howard to MVP quarterback Josh Allen when he had just come into the league.
“You’re a big, dual-threat quarterback, aren’t you?” Gruden told Howard. “That’s the MVP of the league. He’s a real big dual threat.”
“How the h*** do people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft?” Gruden said to Howard. “You’re like a young Josh Allen.”
"The other thing I love about you, make a note, no step throws. This might be the best thing you do at Ohio State. This is great under fire ... That is first round pick. That is big time. That is one of the big throws I have seen."
"Will Howard is obsessed with football. I just like his enthusiasm, his passion for the game. He loves it. It is contagious. I can see why he is a winner. He has the size, he has the strength, mobility, and experience, and he is a great communicator he is a quick-minded guy. He has all the talent you need. Somebody is going to be real happy on draft day."
Will Howard is climbing the rather draft board as well after his strong performance at his pro day. Do not be surprised if you see the Raiders take him sooner than later in the draft.
