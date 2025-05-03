Raiders’ Lonnie Johnson Is Ready To Compete
The Las Vegas Raiders emphasized their defense in free agency, where they brought in many players to help out on the defensive side of the ball. Key additions such as Jeremy Chinn and Devin White will go a long way in turning this team around for next season.
One of their most underrated signings of free agency is also on the defensive side of the ball, when they agreed on a contract with safety Lonnie Johnson. He's a good depth piece for their defense and is projected to be the backup strong safety behind Chinn.
He's a veteran player who's been around the league for a while, but since leaving the Houston Texans in 2021, he hasn't been able to stay on a team for more than a year. Will the Raiders just be another stop in his career, or will he be able to find a home in Las Vegas?
The Morning Commute is a video miniseries on Raiders.com hosted by various analysts, where the focus is on interviewing a player or a prominent member of the Raiders community while on a drive. In Johnson's interview, he opens up about what his experience has been like since joining the Silver and Black.
"So far, it's just been amazing. The way they treat my family out here, Vegas is first class...They bring in a lot of guys who are natural-born leaders, and you bring all of them into different positions and different areas of the field, and it's just giving us more opportunities to go out there and make plays.
You bring in Geno on offense, he's a leader. So I think we're ready for the challenge that is coming... Just humbled for the opportunity the Raiders have given me and my family, and just ready to work and prove to them that I'm worth more. I'm going to show what I can do for this team".
Hopefully, Johnson could serve as somewhat of a mentor and teach their incoming rookies a thing or two on what it means to be a defensive back in the NFL. One player in particular that I think would especially benefit from Johnson's guidance is Darien Porter, as they have a similar frame and were drafted in similar places.
Please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr for all of our stories like this!
Sound off on this content on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.