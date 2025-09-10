How Raiders’ Rookie Put His Name on the Map
A lot of players were impressive in Sunday's season opener win against the New England Patriots. The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was clicking when it mattered the most, with memorable performances from Brock Bowers and Geno Smith.
The Patriots' secondary was weakened by the absence of Christian Gonzalez for the game, and the Raiders took advantage of this to their benefit. Smith showcased his arm talent, and even if the run game was a bit underwhelming, the Raiders showed they have a competent passing attack and can be multi-dimensional on offense.
Underrated Performer
Jim Wyman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over some of the top rookie performances in week one. Over Ashton Jeanty, Raiders rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. is the lone representative for the Raiders for his standout performance against the Patriots' secondary.
"Thornton turned a lot of heads at the NFL Combine after running a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds. While he only caught two passes in his debut, he made them count, as both were converted into first downs", said Wyman.
Thornton Jr. could've had a bigger game in his rookie debut, as he only caught two of his four targets, but the Raiders' willingness to use him as their third or even second option is encouraging for his production moving forward.
The Raiders benefited from a depleted secondary, but their next match is projected to be a true test to see if this passing game can hold up. The Los Angeles Chargers' defense will pose more problems for the Raiders' offense.
In order for Thornton Jr. to build off of his good NFL debut, he'll have to find separation against the Chargers' defensive backs and become available for Smith. A lot of the attention will be directed towards Bowers or even Jakobi Meyers, so he should benefit from only having to beat one man.
Thornton Jr.'s two catches ended up in first downs, and that's the most he can hope for right now, as the Raiders will continue to give him more opportunities as the season progresses. He certainly put a lot of teams on notice, and I wouldn't be surprised if he was in contention to be their main receiver in their wide receiver room in his sophomore season.
