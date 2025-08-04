Raiders' Spytek Makes Interesting Roster Moves
It's officially the first week of the NFL preseason, as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night for a first glimpse of the team's new regime.
However, general manager John Spytek continues to be active with the 90-man roster in training camp, making a couple of moves Sunday morning by adding two new pass-catchers to the Raiders' offense.
Raiders sign free agent WR Kawaan Baker and TE Albert Okwuegbunam
The Raiders announced they had signed two free agents, wide receiver Kawaan Baker and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, adding more depth to both position groups ahead of Thursday night. In a corresponding move, TE Pat Conroy and WR Kyle Philips were waived from the 90-man roster.
Okwuegbunam is the notable addition as a former well-regarded tight end prospect from the Missouri Tigers. He was a fourth-round selection by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, spending three seasons with the team before he was traded in 2023 to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 seventh-round choice.
The former Missouri standout spent some time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad before being released this past week. Okwuegbunam's best season was in 2022 when he caught 33 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns.
Baker was a former seventh-round pick by the New Orleans Saints out of South Alabama. The former Jaguars playmaker has spent time on four teams throughout his NFL career and played for the United Football League's San Antonio Brahmas before signing with the Raiders on Sunday.
Baker was a productive college wide receiver, accumulating over 1,800 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns during his career. He capped his senior season with 51 catches, 659 yards, and eight touchdowns.
Okwuegbunam is a late addition to training camp, joining a tight end room that features 2024 rookie sensation Brock Bowers and former Notre Dame standout Michael Mayer. Las Vegas signed former Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas, who was a free agent signee this offseason, making the hill will be a tough one to climb for Okwuegbunam.
Baker comes into the wide receiver corps with a group of young players fighting for a roster spot this month. The Raiders should have some of the most competitive battles in camp at receiver, and Baker has an opportunity to swoop in and make a name for himself.
