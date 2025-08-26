One Key Aspect of Raiders' Quarterback Room
The Las Vegas Raiders' preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals had some negative repercussions on their outlook for next season. Aidan O'Connell, a backup quarterback they trust, went down with an injured wrist and is projected to be out for the next 6 - 8 weeks.
Backup quarterback injuries usually don't have too much of an impact on a team, but right before the beginning of the season is unfortunate timing. Not to mention, after O'Connell, their quarterback room became scarce.
The Raiders responded by trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, but what does the new-look room mean for one key rookie?
If something were to happen to Geno Smith during the beginning of the season, the Raiders would have to turn to Cam Miller, a quarterback they just drafted and one who's had up-and-down performances all preseason long, to be their backup quarterback and just one snap away from being thrown into action.
Upcoming Opportunity?
Even with the injury to O'Connell, I don't believe Miller has shown enough to warrant the Raiders putting their trust in him if he were to come into a game. Pete Carroll's response didn't give off confidence either.
That is why the Raiders went for the move to pick up Pickett instead of just relying on Miller to be their top backup option. Miller has talent, but the backup quarterback situation is key for every single team. That is a position that is just one bad play away from being forced into a meaningful game that could dictate the entire direction of the 2025 season.
What’s Next for Miller?
I don't think Miller will see playing time as a rookie. The Raiders did the right thing when they picked up Pickett in the last year of his rookie deal, with the former first-round prodcut making plenty of sense for Carroll as a safety measure in case anything were to happen to Smith at the beginning of the season.
Perhaps next offseason, Miller can string together some good performances in training camp and the preseason to make a case to be their backup quarterback. For now, he should soak up as much experience as he can on the bench.
