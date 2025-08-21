Should the Raiders Trade for Another Quarterback?
When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith, it was a sign that they weren't playing around as an organization, and they wanted Pete Carroll's first year in Las Vegas to go as smoothly as possible. Smith and Carroll have a history dating back to their time with the Seattle Seahawks, and it's clear that Smith is Carroll's guy.
However, there are concerns about whether or not this was a good idea for their franchise. Short-term, Smith gives them the best quarterback they've had in years and a chance at being competitive in a loaded division.
In the long term, Smith is a veteran who likely won't be on the team past his extension. How can the Raiders be successful for years to come when they still don't have a definitive answer at quarterback?
Blockbuster Move?
Jordan Dajani is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after it was announced that Daniel Jones would be the week one starter for the Indianapolis Colts, he wrote an article detailing the top landing spots for Anthony Richardson. The Raiders were one of the teams he listed, with his reasoning being that Richardson is an insurance plan in case Smith disappoints in Las Vegas.
"Pete Carroll traded for Geno Smith this offseason and handed him a two-year extension, but Richardson would be an excellent backup plan regardless if Smith impresses or disappoints in 2025. Keep in mind that Carroll said his Seattle Seahawks considered selecting Richardson in 2023 if he fell a bit further in the draft", said Dajani.
The Colts used a top-five pick on Richardson; trading him away would mean they're looking for heavy returns on him. While I don't know what that trade would look like, Richardson's potential is still sky-high, and the Raiders would be a great spot for him to take a step back and learn from the sidelines before getting another chance to start next season.
"'We considered him," Carroll said. 'Shoot, we flew all the way out there to go see him. Not just to see him but to be around him and watch him and how he handled himself, and his program with all the hype that was going. We gave him tremendous consideration. He might be the best athlete that's ever been drafted at that position. He's arguably that. So, we had to definitely consider that'".
Carroll's high praise for Richardson bodes well for the chances of this trade happening, but I doubt it would ever come to fruition. If Richardson were ever available for trade, depending on what the Colts would be asking for, he's a worthy gamble for a team still in search of its franchise quarterback.
