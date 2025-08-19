Raiders' Cam Miller Facing a Critical Week
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Cam Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 draft, with the hopes that he has the makings of becoming a franchise quarterback one day. After he impressed in his preseason debut, it looked as if the Raiders had drafted a hidden gem.
He looked calm and composed and was orchestrating the Raiders' offense better than Aidan O'Connell. Due to this, I was hoping that the Raiders would give him an increased rep count in their second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Unfortunately, it wouldn't have mattered if they gave him more reps or not, as both he and O'Connell looked lost on the field. It was bewildering to see, and it was one of the many questions I had for the Raiders' offense after their loss
Greg Auman, NFL reporter for FOX Sports, wrote an article talking about all of the rookie quarterbacks and how they performed in the preseason. He believes Miller's stock went down after his lackluster performance, and I have to agree.
"Miller started well, entering a tie game in the fourth quarter and converting a third down to set up a go-ahead field goal. But after the 49ers answered to tie the game, Miller went sack, sack, interception in the final minute, setting up a game-winning kick for San Francisco to escape with the win. As long as the Raiders carry three quarterbacks on the 53, he'll be fine", said Auman.
What To Expect in Week Three?
After having two up-and-down weeks, what will ultimately decide Miller's preseason is how he goes out there and performs in week three. Perhaps he should target Shedrick Jackson more in his reps next game, as he connected with him for an impressive touchdown in his first preseason outing.
In order for Miller to bring his stock up before the season begins, he must be accurate and willing to move the ball downfield. Perhaps his willingness to let the ball fly resulted in his interception, but his trying to is encouraging nonetheless.
Miller has one final shot to prove to the Raiders that he should be above O'Connell in the depth chart, and I think he can pull it off. He has to avoid costly turnovers while also making the most of what could be his final reps for his rookie season.
