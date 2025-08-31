The Greatest Impact Pete Carroll Can Have on Raiders
Of all of the changes the Las Vegas Raiders needed heading into this offseason, a coaching change and roster shuffle were undoubtedly due, but they needed more.
The Raiders' Culture Change
With the regular season on the horizon, the Raiders recently announced their team captains. The selections were no surprise, as the team's selections spoke volumes. The Raiders aim to improve their play on the field, but they desperately need a culture change. Carroll is helping facilitate it.
"Well, the culture is a little different now and it's changed. Those guys bring us the history, and they bring us the connection. This has been an incredible franchise for years. I mean, tons of years, and I go way back knowing that. And so, for us to bring in our new way of looking at things, to complement what has already been created here in the past, to have those guys in exactly the point you're making is crucial," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that the Raiders will depend the most on not only their most talented players, but those players that the team are comfortable following. Carroll explained how it will be up to a few of the Raiders' most notable players to help guide the new-look Raiders.
Specifically, Carroll elaborated on how some of the Raiders' longest-tenured players will be responsible for helping the Raiders move past what has been a largely disappointing past few seasons.
"Kolton [Miller] has had a great camp, and he's had a great offseason. I'm thrilled about the way he's performed and how he's come out of it healthy and ready to go, and he's battled every day; he hasn't missed a thing. Maxx [Crosby] has been hugely important," Carroll said.
"There's something about the history in this particular situation of carrying the pain. It hasn't been good, hasn't been what they want. And so, they're as hungry as you can get. They're hungry as the guys coming in with the big chips on their shoulders, and we have had just no issues connecting on what we're all about, how we want to go, how we want to do this. And really a lot of gratitude to those guys for helping that happen, because they could have been clinging on to the old ways. And they have not been like that, they've been wide open from the start."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.