How Will the Raiders’ LBs Perform in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense ran into some speed bumps last season that prohibited them from reaching their true potential. Injuries to their star players, such as Maxx Crosby or Christian Wilkins, made their defense not as great as it usually is.
Out of all their units on defense, their linebacker room got shaken up the most in free agency. They split ways with notable players like Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, and K'Lavon Chaisson. They made up for these losses with free agent acquisitions, and their linebacker room in 2025 looks much different.
The Raiders run a base 4 - 3 defense, which means they're getting a lot of the heavy lifting from their defensive line. However, it also means that if their linebackers aren't up to snuff, it makes them vulnerable across the middle of the field and in coverage as well.
Their weak-side linebacker is Germaine Pratt, who had spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals up to this point. He's coming off his best year with the Bengals with a career-high in total tackles and matching his forced fumbles and interceptions.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old's contract with the Raiders is only for a year, but I think he'll be in the Silver and Black for much longer than that. He's been consistently healthy throughout his career, and the Raiders need a linebacker like him in their defense.
He has plenty of experience, and he could do it all for their defense. He's especially good at stopping the run and can even drop back in coverage and hold his own. His blitzing ability leaves some things to be desired, but he makes up for it. Pratt was an excellent pickup, and I expect him to have a huge 2025.
Pratt's backup is Devin White, another free agency pickup for the Raiders, and this could be huge both for White and the Raiders. White was once seen as one of the best linebackers in the NFL and is a former top-five pick.
He hasn't been the same since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but being with the Raiders gives him a chance at reviving his career. While he may never see the type of production he had in 2021 or 2022, he can still make an impact on this Raiders defense and be one of the best backups in the NFL.
Their middle linebacker is Elandon Roberts, yet another free agent signing. His time with the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tale of two halves, with 2023 being the second-best year of his career, and last year, he was just mediocre.
He brings a lot of experience to the Raiders' linebacker room, but I fear that his age will catch up to him. His contract with the team is only for one year, and he'll be 32 by next season's end. Cody Lindenberg is his backup, and he's a rookie they drafted in the seventh round, but I wouldn't be surprised if he saw the field early and often.
Finally, their strong-side linebacker is Tommy Eichenberg. He was drafted last year in the fifth round and didn't get a ton of experience in his rookie season. He's now set to be their starter, and he's the weakest link in their linebacker room, but with more experience, I'm sure he'll come along.
Overall, their linebacker room is a nice blend of veteran players and younger players. However, I worry that they may be relying too heavily on their veterans staving off regression and their younger players developing quickly.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and weigh in on the Raiders' linebacker room!
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.