A Critical Relationship on the Raiders' Offense Continues to Grow
The past few seasons have seen many players come and go for the Raiders, especially along the offensive line. The Raiders' offensive line has been one of the main issues and topics of conversation for the Raiders, as the unit has had its ups and downs. However, the future does look bright overall.
Las Vegas has focused on the offensive line during the past two offseasons, drafting multiple offensive linemen with mid-round picks. Las Vegas added those offensive linemen to a line that contained multiple veterans, none of whom have had more of an impact than Kolton Miller.
Miller, one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League, has been one of the most dependable players on the Raiders' roster since he was drafted with the No. 15 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Multiple outlets have voted him the best No. 15 pick over the past decade.
One of the offensive linemen the Raiders selected within last year's draft was Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon. He had a first-round grade on him entering the draft, but the Raiders were able to get him in the second round. He has been a solid addition for the Raiders.
In his first season, Powers-Johnson played admirably, even playing multiple positions along the offensive line. His versatility helped steady the Raiders' offensive line over the second half of the season, as the unit suffered from injuries and poor play.
Powers-Johnson credited Miller with helping him develop as a player since entering the league last season. Miller's leadership and experience have begun to rub off on Powers-Johnson.
"Oh, yeah. I mean, I love Kolton. He's been awesome. Ever since I've been here, he's really mentored me. Like, I bought his mom's house. He's awesome. How he handles things in his routine is second to none. I was so happy to play next to him next last year and be able to help him out because guard/tackle, you guys are playing together," Powers-Johnson said.
"So, being able to play with him got me super close to him. And then being able to be around him off the field, you know, meeting his girlfriend, having my fiancé and his girlfriend talk and really connect off the field has been awesome."
