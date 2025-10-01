Raiders Reshuffle Depth Chart Following Kolton Miller Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders, following the decision to place left tackle Kolton Miller on Injured Reserve, have signed TE Carter Runyon to the active roster from the practice squad and they signed free agent T Leroy Watson IV to the practice squad spot that Runyon vacated.
Kolton Miller
Miller's move to injured reserve was due to a high ankle sprain suffered on Sunday, as reported by Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.
"Kolton Miller received bad news on his ankle following further testing. It’s a high-ankle sprain and a hairline fracture, rather than just a sprain. The MRI revealed the sprain, a CT scan revealed the fracture. He’s headed for Injured Reserve," Rapoport said.
While Miller is able to return this season, that can not happen until at least four games have passed.
Subsequent Moves
Carter Runyon
Runyon, an undrafted rookie tight end out of Towson University, was signed to the practice squad following Raiders' cut down day, and he made his debut last week. Activated off the practice squad, Runyon played 15 total snaps, all on special teams.
Leroy Watson IV
Watson, a 6'4, 311-pound offensive tackle from Snellville, Georgia has bounced around the NFL for the past three seasons. Watson would have a two-year stint at Hutchinson Community College and a successful three-year stint with UTSA, where he was a Conference USA honorable mention while helping the Roadrunners win the conference in 2021 on their way to a 12-2 record. Following the season, he declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a UDFA.
"Watson IV, a third-year tackle, joins the Raiders after spending the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings," per the Raiders Press Release. "Watson was traded to Tennessee from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason and started in four games at right tackle with the Titans before finishing the season on the Vikings practice squad."
"Prior to being traded to Tennessee, Watson played in seven regular season games and one postseason contest with Cleveland in 2023 after being signed to the Browns active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad midway through the season."
