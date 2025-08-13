Raiders Today

WATCH: Raiders OL Laki Tasi Speaks Following Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bolster their roster in any way possible. Laki Tasi is a player the Raiders want to develop.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI
In this story:

LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added lineman Laki Tasi to their roster as the former rugby player's sheer size and athleticism give the Raiders hope they can mold him into a contributor. Tasi is new to the game of football, which gives Pete Carroll and his coaching staff a blank slate to work with.

Tasi spoke following training camp.

You can watch the entire interview below:

Following training camp this month, Raiders wide receiver Collin Johnson spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.

Q: How have you evaluated the way this camp has gone for you personally? 

Collin Johnson: "So far, I feel like it's went well. Just doing my best every day to get better. It's always been my motto. I'm very process oriented. I try to focus on the day to day, but overall, I feel like it's been going well? 

Q: What do you feel like you bring maybe unique to the receiver room? 

Johnson: "I feel like my size. I feel like even if a DB is in quote, unquote, 'good position,' I always feel like I'm open. That's always how it's been. So go balls, stop routes, so on and so forth, getting to the sticks and maybe making a big conversion. Also, I love playing special teams. So you can put me anywhere in the interior on special teams on punt. I've played gunner before. I played all four phases. So pretty much anywhere they need me, I'm more than happy to be a resource for this team and just do my best to help the Raiders win games." 

Q: You mentioned special teams. You made a tackle on special teams today, how much you think that you take pride in that kind of being part of your ticket to making the roster? 

Johnson: "Yeah, I love special teams. There's three phases of the game, right? Offense, defense and special teams. So it's huge. It's a third of this game of football. So it's very important. It's something I'm very passionate about. I'm on year six now. I've played a bit in my NFL career. Last year, I feel like I really took a jump with playing in nine games and having five or six special teams tackles with the opportunities that presented itself. So it's something I know I can do. I love the new kickoff rule, because I feel like it really fits the skill set of a receiver, a big receiver like myself. So I'm really looking forward to growing and continuing to grow what I did last year and even be better. So I know it's definitely I guess a big role for me into making the team and continue to contribute towards winning games."

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.

manual

Published
Ezekiel Trezevant
EZEKIEL TREZEVANT

Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.