Scoping the Outlook for Exciting Raiders WR Prospect
The Las Vegas Raiders need a weapon for quarterback Geno Smith.
The sixth-overall pick might not be the place to do it, despite what mock drafts projected the silver and black to take Tetairoa McMillan might suggest. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty may just be the more serviceable fit, considering the high ceiling and floor he offers as a generational running back prospect.
Texas' Matthew Golden could be there at No. 37 for the Raiders, and that would give them a rising weapon to place next to Jakobi Meyers. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke took a look at Golden's production and found a tale of two players.
"In Houston, he was usually a role player outside of some dominant performances, primarily against non-conference opponents," wrote Jahnke. "At Texas, he led the wide receiver room in offensive snaps and routes run in the regular season, but multiple wide receivers earned a higher grade than him. He posted 1.6 yards per route run in the regular season, fifth among Texas‘s top six wide receivers.
"Then the playoffs hit, and Golden was much more dominant. He caught 19 of 29 passes for 411 yards for 3.37 yards per route run. That included 162 yards against Georgia and 149 yards against Arizona State. He was not high on most people's big boards until his playoff dominance. Our draft guide noted, 'he has some very impressive sideline catches this year, where he is asked to go up and pluck passes with maximum catch radius while toe-tapping inbounds.' He ranked among the top 10 in catches with a receiving grade of +1 or better among the Power-Four receivers.
"Golden’s stock increased even further after he ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine at 4.29 seconds. However, his PFF's tracking data suggests average speed for a wide receiver. His speeds were notably slower than fellow rookie receivers Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter and Luther Burden III."
Unfortunately, Golden may not be a true No. 1 option. However, Jahnke likes the potential in a limited role.
"His best fit in an NFL offense is at the Z receiver position," he wrote. "The best scenario for his fantasy value includes him playing in the slot in three-receiver sets. However, his yards per route run on go and crossing routes were relatively low, and those are the two routes slot receivers run the most in the NFL. Considering his lack of blocking production and highlight sideline catches, he will likely stay on the outside. It’s at least possible that he plays as an X receiver, depending on the talent of the other receivers on the roster."
Should the Raiders pull the trigger at No. 37 if he is there?
