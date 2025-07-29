WATCH: Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce Weighs In On Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The return of veteran defensive end Malcolm Koonce is quietly a top storyline for the Las Vegas Raiders. Losing Koonce last season was one of the many tough blows the Silver and Black suffered during their 4-13 campaign.
Now back in the mix, Koonce looks to make his presence felt and has had solid showings early in training camp.
Koonce spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler spoke to the media following Organized Team Activities. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: What have you thought of Geno Smith early on?
Butler: "Impressive, man. Impressive. The guy really is about his craft. I mean, every day he's got some amazing pass where I'm like, '****". It's crazy. I'm just excited to see him do it in the game." Q: I have to ask you on that Maxx Crosby interception, where were you on that and how cool was that to see? You talk about being instinctual and being mentally in the right place, how's that tie into that?
Butler: "Yeah, I was right next to him. And, you know what, truthfully, we both knew it was coming. We knew it was coming. I mean, I don't know if you can pull up the tape, but we knew it was coming. And, I mean, how many times has he stopped the screen where he's batted it down, or tipped the ball, or whatever, on screen plays? He's got 100 million of those, and that's just what he does. I'm glad he finally caught one this time. And it's amazing to see that."
Q: You voiced that you wanted to stay with this organization, what have you learned about the Raiders?
Butler: "I would say just that I like the toughness of this organization. This has always been like that old school, tough organization, and I really like that style of football. That's all I know. I know the world is changing and going to other things, but that's why I like to be here."
