Raiders Still Significant Underdogs Despite Critical Commanders Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders saw practically all of the optimism that they built up in the offseason and in their season-opening victory over the New England Patriots dissipate following their Week 2 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. It wasn't exactly a blowout, with a 20-9 final score, but things were horrendously ugly for the Raiders at times.
Geno Smith threw three picks versus LA. He was never able to find a rhythm due to the constant pressure he faced from the Chargers' pass rush, and it clearly affected his timing and decision-making. The running attack was non-existent, with Ashton Jeanty and the other Raiders backs repeatedly popped behind the line of scrimmage by LA's massive defensive front.
On the other side of the ball, Las Vegas' D actually continued its encouraging start to the 2025 season, getting multiple stops against Justin Herbert and the rest of the Chargers' offense down the stretch to give the Raiders a chance to stay in the game. However, Geno Smith and Company weren't able to get it done. Can they bounce back in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders?
Commanders still favored despite Jayden Daniels' injury
That loss to the Los Angeles Chargers dealt a huge blow to the confidence around this Las Vegas Raiders team. They came into Week 3 as significant underdogs against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have remained the clear favorite, despite Jayden Daniels getting ruled out with a sprained knee, elevating Marcus Mariota to starting quarterback for the game.
Still, Washington is favored by three points, listed at -154 on the moneyline by FanDuel. There was hardly any movement after Daniels was ruled out. NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri made the case before he was officially scratched for Week 3, as their entire five-man panel of editors picked the Commanders to oust the Raiders:
"The Raiders enter this cross-country affair on short rest, needing to rebound after a brutal offensive outing on Monday night. So far, Vegas has been unable to unlock rookie Ashton Jeanty, who ranks bottom-five among backs in several rushing efficiency metrics. The lack of a functioning ground game has unsurprisingly put undue pressure on Geno Smith and his bevy of No. 2 receivers, as well as the team's defense (which has played admirably thus far)."
"Marcus Mariota would get the start in Daniels' absence, which, while a step down, perhaps isn't as steep of one as it might seem. In three appearances for the Commanders last year, Mariota went 34-of-44 passing, with a 4:0 TD-to-INT ratio, 92 rushing yards and one rushing score. So, even if Washington is forced to roll with its QB2, I think I ultimately like the home team on nine days' rest more than the visiting squad with a suspect ground game. But I certainly wouldn't write off Geno & Co. from securing their second East Coast upset of this young season."
It's on Geno Smith and the rest of the Raiders to prove their doubters silly for counting them out so thoroughly in this Week 3 battle.
