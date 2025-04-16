Why Raiders Target Golden is Better Than Expected
The Las Vegas Raiders want to surround quarterback Geno Smith with as many top-flight weapons as possible. It not only benefits Smith, but whoever the long-term project is at quarterback.
Several targets such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Missouri's Luther Burden III, and others have loomed large in the Raiders' crosshairs. However, another target that deserves attention has been sky-rocketing up big boards -- Texas' Matthew Golden.
Golden has been a first-round projected talent, though he hasn't been touted as much as other receiver prospects. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman wrote that he was one of the best players in the draft that was held back by the situation he was given.
Golden had to transfer from Houston got him to a better program and situation, but he wasn't utilized in a way that maximized his potential.
"When he was a freshman at Houston in 2022, Golden displayed flashes of his route-running chops with future NFL draft pick Clayton Tune throwing him the ball in the midst of an excellent senior season," wrote Wasserman. "Tune graduated, and Golden’s production dipped in tandem with Donovan Smith‘s struggles at quarterback in 2023.
"His season ended a few games short due to injury, but for the second consecutive year, Golden finished with fewer than 40 receptions and a sub-70.0 PFF receiving grade. Early in his lone season at Texas, it seemed that Golden’s lack of usage would continue, as he averaged just four targets per game through the team’s first nine games.
"The Longhorns figured out what they had in Golden down the stretch, though, and he became the team’s most consistent playmaker on the outside. Golden produced his three highest receiving totals during the team’s final six games, including standout performances in the SEC Championship game and the team’s College Football Playoff victory over Arizona State.
"From Week 13 onward, Golden led the nation with 570 receiving yards and posted a solid 79.2 PFF receiving grade. He’s likely to be a first-round pick, but he should certainly be glad that Texas discovered the breadth of his capabilities before it was too late."
The Raiders won't take Golden at No. 6, but he could hang around early in the second round, though the chances he will be there at No. 37 are slim.
