Raiders' Moving on From Christian Wilkins Will Loom Large
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders is over.
One year into a four-year, $110 million contract, the Raiders decided to move on from the star defensive lineman.
He appeared in just five games for the Silver and Black last season before a Jones fracture in his foot ended his season.
When the Raiders signed Wilkins, the team envisioned him being a force on the interior, allowing defensive end Maxx Crosby to see fewer double teams off the edge. Injuries prevented that from coming to fruition.
Wilkins was struggling to recover from that injury, and head coach Pete Carroll said it was a difficult decision, but that they did not see a clear path for him to return to football.
The Raiders wanted Wilkins to build on a career year, but he could not stay healthy, and the team moved on.
Was this the right call from General Manager John Spytek?
Wilkins finished his Raiders career with 17 tackles, two for loss, six quarterback hits, and two sacks. He was on pace for a good season before the foot injury.
In theory, the Wilkins signing made sense, even if the contract was steep. The Raiders needed a dominant interior presence, and Wilkins was coming off a career season.
The biggest reason the Raiders let Wilkins go, despite having to void millions in guarantees, was health. It is tough to have a player on the books like Wilkins who is not contributing.
Will the Raiders worry about what could have been with Wilkins? Maybe, but the old regime signed him to the contract, and Spytek had no ties to him.
Las Vegas also likely felt better about letting Wilkins go because of how Adam Butler played last season and how they expect him to continue to play. He had the best season of his career in 2024 and re-signed to a three-year deal.
The Raiders also selected two defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues will have to be ready sooner rather than later as a result.
Wilkins will eventually make his way back to the field, but it won’t be for the Raiders. The team is moving forward without him.
Will that be the right decision? Only time will tell.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Christian Wilkins.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.