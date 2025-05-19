Raiders Have Navigated Cap Situation Wisely
Harmful spending can be detrimental to an NFL team’s present and future.
If a front office wants to spend all its cap space on free agents and go for a Super Bowl, that makes sense in theory, but it must also consider why that might not be the best idea.
Players want lots of guaranteed money in their contracts, which can come with big cap hits. If that player underperforms and the team wants to move on, it can become hamstrung by that contract, limiting their ability to improve the team.
Some teams have put themselves in those situations, but not the Las Vegas Raiders.
When General Manager John Spytek took over in January, he inherited a team that has not made the postseason in several years, an impatient fanbase, and the second-most cap space in the league.
This combination gave Spytek every excuse to break the bank and sign several win-now players. But he didn’t.
The Raiders signed free agents to help contribute to winning football, but none were high-level contracts. Spytek filled in roster holes where needed and spent money where it mattered most.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby earned a three-year, $106.5 million contract. At the time, it made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
That was quickly outdone by Myles Garrett’s contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, which happened just days later.
The Crosby contract was a smart investment for the Raiders. He is the heart and soul of the franchise, and he has now been paid like it.
The contract also does not harm the team from a cap perspective, as they still have over $36 million in cap space this year and over $111 million to spend next year.
One of the other big-money contracts the Raiders have on the books is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. While he was injured last season and brought in by the previous regime, the idea of adding Wilkins and paying him big bucks was still smart.
Spytek could have moved on from Wilkins and eaten a massive cap hit, but Wilkins remains on the team. His healthy return should greatly improve the defensive line.
The Raiders also finally addressed their quarterback situation by trading for Geno Smith and extending him. His two-year, $75 million extension also does not harm the team if they move on from him next year with just $18 million in dead cap.
The Raiders have big contracts on the books, but they are not hurting for cash. These moves allow them to spend money on positions of need and improve the roster.
Spytek’s cap navigation has placed the Raiders in a good spot for the future.
