Geno Smith Must Overcome Hurdle in Raiders' Toughest Game
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their offense by trading for Geno Smith earlier in the offseason and by securing a solid haul in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas entered the offseason with one of the worst offenses in the league, but now how a much more serviceable lineup on that side of the ball.
Pro Football Network analyzed each team's most challenging game of the upcoming season. PFN listed the Raiders' road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles as their most difficult game next season.
However, the Eagles will be tough for more than just the fact that they have the most talented roster.
The Raiders' trade for Smith gave them a competent starting quarterback, which they have not had since Derek Carr's departure. While Smith will improve the Raiders in many ways, he must still improve in certain areas. The Raiders are depending on Smith's continued improvement.
"The new-look Raiders will get a chance to measure themselves against the best in the game this regular season, as they have a date with the Eagles in Philadelphia. Geno Smith is an obvious upgrade over their recent struggles at the position, but he’s going to have to reverse a concerning trend if Vegas wants a chance at pulling off this upset," PFN said.
PFN noted that in his career, Smith is 3-14 (17.6% win rate) when facing a playoff team on the road. Conversely, he is 16-8 (66.7% win rate) on the road against non-playoff teams. Although Smith is an upgrade at quarterback for the Raiders, this is undoubtedly an issue Smith has to overcome.
Six of the Raiders' eight away games this upcoming season are against teams that made the playoffs last season. Another one is against the New England Patriots, who have improved mightily this offseason and could be a playoff team this upcoming season.
As they have learned all too well over the past two seasons, the Raiders will go as their quarterback situation goes. Smith's struggles against playoff teams on the road are unquestionably something to keep an eye on moving forward, especially after all the Raiders have done to revamp their offense.
