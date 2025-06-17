Should the Raiders Pursue Former Divisional Rival?
The Las Vegas Raiders may have drafted Darien Porter and signed players like Jeremy Chinn, and even re-signed Isaiah Pola-Mao, but that's still not enough for them to be considered a competent secondary.
Chinn is a good start, but they lack the star power to match up against some of the top passing offenses in the NFL, which they will be facing consistently next year. There's a lot of excitement in the air surrounding the Raiders, and if they want to act on it, there are still moves to be made to make them a more rounded out team.
As it stands, no matter what Pete Carroll or Geno Smith do to turn around this franchise, they are still a ways away from truly competing and being a dark horse playoff team. Things surely look better in 2025, but realistically, this team only makes a small jump given the moves they've made.
If they want to make the first year in this new Raiders regime as successful as possible, there are still moves to be made for the Raiders. That's why they've been linked to players like Jalen Ramsey, as they've plenty of cap space remaining and still have time to sign some free agents who are still available.
One of the players who still isn't on a team yet despite still being talented is Justin Simmons, the former Denver Bronco and Atlanta Falcon. Cody Benjamin, sports writer for CBS Sports, listed the Raiders as a logical landing destination for Simmons.
"Linked to big-name cover men like Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey thanks to their dearth of proven options at cornerback, the Raiders could just as easily use a savvy starter on the back end under the defensively minded Pete Carroll", said Benjamin.
The Raiders could use any of the defensive backs still on the market, as they lack depth at the position and need a star. Simmons may not play as physical as he once was, but he still knows how to position himself on the field for the most optimal chance at getting an interception.
"Besides possessing plenty of 2025 salary cap space to add help, the Raiders also employ pass game coordinator Joe Woods, who served as Simmons' first defensive backs coach in Denver".
Signing Simmons would be beneficial for the Raiders' secondary, but it'd also bring him back to the AFC West and give him a chance to win over his old team. The Raiders have plenty of cap space remaining. I don't see why they wouldn't want a player like Simmons in their backfield.
