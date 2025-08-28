Raiders' Ceiling: Why Optimism Surrounds Vegas
One of the main goals of the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason and through training camp was to create a more competitive roster and field an improved team. However, improvement is relative, and success can be determined by multiple metrics.
Predicting the Raiders' Best-Case Scenario
The Raiders worked hard during training camp, but the regular season will be the true test of how far they have come since last season.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently analyzed the best-case scenario for teams around the league who are considered long shots to make a Super Bowl appearance. Las Vegas is one of those teams.
"The Raiders are an interesting team because they seem to be operating on a different timeline than the roster suggests. Despite the defensive deficiencies and the offensive line questions, Las Vegas traded for 34-year-old quarterback Geno Smith and drafted a running back No. 6 overall," Edwards said.
"They should be improved this season, but may need to secure a wild card berth to justify the aggressiveness. To say the Raiders would be happy with a 4-13 season and once again be in a position to draft No. 6 overall is probably not an accurate assessment unless it positions them to draft a franchise quarterback."
Anything is possible, but based on Carroll's previous statements and the moves the Raiders made over the offseason, repeating last season's 4-13 campaign, which was marred by a slew of injuries, would be the worst-case scenario for the Raiders this season under Carroll.
It would take either an injury to a key player or several injuries across the roster, like last season, for the Raiders to go 4-13. Las Vegas may be a long shot to make the playoffs right now, but improvement upon last season's failure has been the team's goal since the final game of last season.
Still, the Raiders play in one of the most difficult divisions in football. The AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs last season, and the Raiders were not one of them. Carroll is ready for the battle the AFC West.
"Isn't that something? Yeah, I think it's great. If you're going to be any good, you got to beat the best teams. You have to beat them, and so if this division is loaded with that, then that's what's going to make us what we are. And going against Andy [Reid] and Sean [Payton] and Jimmy [Jim Harbaugh] down there, it couldn't be any more challenging because these guys are terrific football coaches, and they're going to have a complete team," Carroll said.
"They're going to bring their kicking game, they're going to bring their run game, they're going to bring their defense, and then they're going to know how to highlight their special players. I mean, that's what this league, really, I think dictates. I got to get my act together. I got to play up to those guys."
