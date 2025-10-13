Raiders' Maxx Crosby Reflects After Emphatic Week 6 Performance
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Raiders entered Week 6 still looking to establish their identity after an offseason full of changes. Las Vegas' first five games of the season looked like a team still trying to work through the growing pains of a new coaching staff and revamped roster. Their Week 6 win was much needed.
Sunday's win over the Titans was the first time the Raiders played complementary football all season. The Raiders' offense scored touchdowns when needed, while their defense showed what it can do when the offense is not routinely put in hopeless situations.
Raiders' Defense Shines
As much as the league is centered around the offensive side of the ball, Las Vegas is led by its defense. During the Raiders' 1-4 start to the season, the defense was the lone bright spot on the team, regularly performing well in situations far from ideal, caused by their offensive teammates.
Las Vegas' defense had its best performance of the season, to the tune of six sacks and three forced turnovers. Those three forced turnovers were one less than the Raiders' defense forced in the previous five games combined. They also boosted a Raiders offense that is still a work in progress.
After allowing the Indianapolis Colts to convert on a whopping 80 percent of their third down attempts in Week 5, the Raiders' defense only allowed the Titans to convert on three of their 13 third down attempts on Sunday.
Star defensive end Maxx Crosby had two of the team's six sacks, leading his defense in way only he can. Las Vegas' defense looked much different this week, with constant pressure from the defensive line and linebackers.
Although each team and each week is different, the Raiders may have found somewhat of a blueprint for their future. Sunday was the first time in weeks that the Raiders did not make multiple costly mistakes that handed the game to their opponent, and the results show the difference.
The Raiders finally got the monkey off their back by beating the Titans. It was not pretty, but the Raiders took care of what matters the most. Las Vegas' 20-10 win may have come against a bad Titans team, but for a team on a four-game losing streak, any win will do.
