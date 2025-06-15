Crosby Details Expectations for 2025 Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were among the most active teams in the 2025 offseason.
Whether that was bringing in new faces or letting old faces find new places, the Raiders will be one of the most different-looking teams this upcoming season.
The Raiders overhauled their offense and will look to be much more competitive on that side of the ball in 2025. New quarterback Geno Smith and new running back Ashton Jeanty will spearhead those efforts.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby will face that offense every day in practice. What does he expect from his team this season?
Crosby revealed his expectations for the 2025 Raiders with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel on the latest episode of his podcast, Glory Daze.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I try to never get too high or too low. I’ve had seasons where we’ve gone into it – when we first got [Josh] McDaniels, this is going into my fourth year. We signed Davante Adams, massive deal. We brought in a bunch of players, we drafted well. We went to joint practices and we were beating the s— out of everyone. We went against the Niners, Patriots, all these teams. Our confidence was like, ‘We can go to the Super Bowl this year.’”
Crosby invoked the names of a few players who have stepped up as leaders when needed.
“I try not to get too high,” he said. “I just try to stay right here and just every day, improve, improve, improve. But it’s awesome when you don’t have to be the only guy. I don’t have to go and motherf— the offense every other day like I’ve had to in the past. You have a guy like Geno who’s a real leader, he’s got his f—ing guys. He’s got their group.
Then, you have our young guys, Jackson Powers-Johnson, a young dude, but he’s stepping up as a leader. He’s been following me the whole offseason. Dude hasn’t missed a f—ing day. For the most part, he’s been in attendance. That’s what you need to win.”
Crosby also compared the Raiders’ current situation to another winning culture.
“Talking to [Tom] Brady, when Brady came in the league, he had his Tedy Bruschi, the linebackers, they were set. You had [Richard] Seymour on the defensive line and [Vince] Wilfork. They’re set. You have Rodney Harrison on the back end. You have your receiving core. Your O-Line is like this. If you have leaders across the board in different position groups, you’re going to have a chance to win. That’s what I’ve seen so far.”
There is excitement building around the Raiders for the future. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what this team accomplishes in 2025.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Manziel here.
