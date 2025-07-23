Raiders' Crosby Gives Thoughts on Defensive End Market
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby earned a long-term contract this offseason, staying with the Silver and Black for the next three seasons.
Crosby's contract was signed in March, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback for a few days before Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett got his extension. Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt took that mantle from Garrett last week with a contract extension of his own.
Now, Crosby is watching and waiting for the next move on the defensive end market to be made. Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons have not earned contract extensions yet, and both are unhappy with their current negotiations.
Crosby hopes to see both players get paid. He spoke about the situations on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I think that one has the most question marks, too, because it’s just been dormant for a long time,” Crosby said on the Hendrickson situation. “I don’t know how to judge it. He’s obviously a great player. He’s done it at a high level for a long time. So, I respect the hell out of him.”
I feel like people know. If you don’t know, you’re not a football guy,” Crosby said on Hendrickson’s impact on the game. “It’s an interesting thing, because it’s a team-by-team, organization-by-organization type deal.
"Everybody does it differently; everybody views it differently. Just because another guy got paid, some teams are like, ‘That has nothing to do with us. We have our view of what this is and what the situation is. So, it’s going to be interesting. Cincinnati, they’ve paid some guys; they haven’t paid some guys. So, we’ll see what happens, but at the end of the day, Trey is a great player. I have a lot of respect for him.”
Crosby had similar sentiment for Parsons.
“They’re going to have to pay him; it’s a similar situation,” he said. “Dallas typically, for some reason, likes to wait until the last minute. That’s just something [Owner] Jerry [Jones] has done for a long time. So, I don’t know. In today’s comments, I saw Micah wasn’t happy, which I don’t blame him. But we’ll see. Every organization is different; they do it a different way. But one thing about the Cowboys, they always pay their guys at the top of the market.”
Crosby expects the Cowboys to pay Parsons at the top of the market and would be shocked if they don’t.
Raiders fans are fortunate not to have to worry about Crosby holding out for a contract, as he is locked up.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
