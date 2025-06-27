Raiders' Maxx Crosby Pays It Forward at Annual Sack Summit
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby once again led the way in the annual Sack Summit. It is a time in which many of the league's pass rushers from past years, currently in the league and coming up on the collegiate level, gather together to learn from each other.
Crosby noted his outlook on it all.
"I am trying to learn just like they are. It is about elevating and linking and learning. Von [Miller] says it a million times but it is so true, I have learned so much over the years by having guys like Cam Jordan and Von Miller in my corner. So, just coming together and just bringing some of the league's best and putting them all in one room and learning from each other," Crosby said.
"I feel like there is always something you can learn. That is what this whole thing is about. Obviously we are on different teams but this weekend, we are on the same team together. It is really cool. THe pass rush community is a tight knit one. You learn from the best and seeing those guys and what they do to win. For me, it is just about taking as much as I possibly can and trying to apply it to my game."
The Sack Summit gathers some of the best defensive ends from around the National Football League to help improve. The defensive end position has exploded into one of the higher paid positions in the league, with Crosby and Miles Garrett recently receiving massive pay days.
Crosby explained how he believes the position has evolved.
"I think its value, at the end of the day, the quarterbacks are the highest-paid for a reason. Quarterbacks are a super important part of the game. We are the ones who are supposed to mess up the ryhthym and timing, get after him. Sack the quarterback, the the quarterback, impact him any way that we can," Crosby said.
"I feel like we are the second in line when it comes to contracts, but honestly, it is an honor, having the Raiders, having a new staff and regime come in and show me that that type of respect. Like Spytek said, it is not about what I have done, it is about what I am about to do. So, definitely looking forward to it and we have a lot of work to do."
