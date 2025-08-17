Former Raiders RB's Injury Will Have Significant Fantasy Ramifications
The Las Vegas Raiders weren't exactly a fantasy football factory in the 2024 NFL season. Outside of rookie tight end Brock Bowers, there weren't many people who won their leagues behind the strength of a different Raiders player. Davante Adams had a strong finish among wide receivers, but did the bulk of his damage after his trade to the New York Jets.
In three games with Las Vegas last season, Adams averaged 15 full-PPR points. That number climbed to 17.85 when he reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his last 11 weeks of the year. The Raiders might not have had many fantasy stars, but they did produce a few solid late picks.
Among them was running back Alexander Mattison. With not much of a passing game to take pressure off the backfield and behind one of the shakier offensive lines in the NFL, he ended up having a pretty decent season. Through his first seven weeks, before suffering an ankle injury, he averaged a commendable 9.7 points per game.
Alexander Mattison out for 2025 NFL season with neck injury
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their running back room ahead of the 2025 NFL season, bringing in sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty and veteran free agent Raheem Mostert. Alexander Mattison signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins this summer instead.
Unfortunately, he went down on a worrisome hit in his first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. He was later diagnosed with a neck injury. After undergoing surgery, he's been ruled out for the rest of the year but is expected to make a full recovery.
Mattison was brought in to create a new lethal running back tandem for Miami, alongside De'Von Achane. With Mattison out and Mostert now in Las Vegas, the Dolphins have Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II, and Mike Boone left as their backup RBs.
Without a reliable second ball-carrier, Miami may have to lean on Achane a lot more than they expected this season. He was already expected to another strong fantasy season, currently tagged with an average draft position of 13 as RB7, but his stock could rise now with the suspect lack of depth behind him.
With a potential increased workload, he could significantly climb draft boards ahead of the 2025 campaign. It wouldn't be shocking to see him surpass the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry for RB6 or even the Raiders' rookie Ashton Jeanty at RB5.
