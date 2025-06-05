Podcast: Projecting the Raiders Practice Squad for 2025
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features our prediction for the practice squad in Pete Carroll’s first season as coach.
The Las Vegas Raiders are surely not rebuilding, but they are reloading, and new GM John Spytek is in hot pursuit of more talent as he attempts to lead the storied franchise back to the NFL Playoffs.
Projecting the Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad
- DL Laki Tasi (NFL International Pathway
2. QB Carter Bradley
3. RB Chris Collier OR Dylan Laube
4. T Parker Clements
5. T Dalton Wagner OR Gottlieb Ayedze
6. IOL Will Putnam
7. IOL Jarrod Hufford
8. TE Qadir Ismail
9. DE Jah Joyner
10. DE Jahfari Harvey
11. DE Andre Carter
12. DT Tank Booker
13. CB Mello Dotson
14. CB Jordan Humphrey
15. LB Cody Lindenberg
16. LB Jalin Walker
17. S Hudson Clark
Adding Jeremy Chinn's veteran talent and leadership to the defensive backfield in the offseason was a major deal for Raider Nation.
Chinn spoke after a recent OTA practice and was open about what he sees from the Silver and Black.
Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Safety Jeremy Chinn
Q: I know you came from another historic franchise, but what does it mean is to wear the silver and black just knowing the lore behind the Raiders.
Chinn: "Yeah, it's great. One, this organization and fan base is one of a kind. I experienced that a little bit when I went to Bakersfield, California for a signing, just seeing the fans there. Just the passion and how deeply rooted it is from Las Vegas to Oakland, all throughout the Bay Area. So, it's great, it's super special to be a part of now. I've always witnessed it from afar, but now being here, it's a blessing to be a part of."
Q: Last year you talked about having better offers but wanting to be in Washington for what they had. What was it about Las Vegas that you wanted to be a part of?
Chinn: "I was really excited with for the opportunity to work with Coach [Pete] Carroll. He was someone when I was coming out of college, I kind of thought maybe I was going to go to Seattle and kind of have a certain role there and be able to play under Coach Carroll. But obviously, paths go different ways, and I'm grateful for the path that I had and the path that I've taken. But having this opportunity now and being able to talk to him during that process, I mean, it was kind of a no brainer for me."
Q: Are you asking coach Carroll like what did Chancellor do in this? What did Darryl Thomas doing this?
Chinn: "I don't really ask about specific guys or specific plays. But, I mean, I see it all the time, they've shared it. And, like, I grew up watching those guys, so like, I kind of know how they how they went about certain things on the field, at least on Sundays. I didn't get to see that behind the scenes all the time, but even working with like Bobby Wagner last year, I was able to ask a lot about some of the guys that he played with.”
Q: What is it about Pete Carroll that makes you want to buy in, that makes him such a great leader? And has he been as advertised?
Chinn: "Yeah, better than. His energy, I mean, it's contagious. It's real. And just the belief that he has in his guys, the belief that he has in me, it only builds my confidence up, and ultimately, my ability to go out there and succeed."
Q: Considering the secondary is still pretty young, especially that safety room through what's the biggest thing you know as a veteran leader that you try to preach these guys every day?
Chinn: "Consistency and the game is about the ball at the end of the day."
