REPORT: Raiders' OT Targets Ranked For 2025 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders might pick an offensive tackle to bolster their offensive line through the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema ranked the 10 best tackles available, and one of them could very well end up in the silver and black.
1. Will Campbell, LSU
Sikkema: “Campbell is an offensive lineman's offensive lineman. He approaches the position with excellent respect for what it takes to be great in the trenches: fundamentals, IQ and competitive toughness. His length and flexibility limitations might push him inside in the NFL, but this is a starting-caliber player at all five spots on the line.”
2. Armand Membou, Missouri
Sikkema: “Membou presented a high athletic ceiling in 2023 before his confidence and control took off in 2024. There are times when he could play with more power, but he brings starting-caliber length and movement ability to the NFL with good production as a zone blocker.”
3. Josh Simmons, Ohio State
Sikkema: “Simmons brings impressive flexibility, leverage, foot speed, balance and hand work to the NFL with an adequate frame. He lacks a bit of power in the run game and is coming off an ACL tear in 2024, but his movement skills and football intelligence make him worthy of a top-50 pick and a shot to be a starter early on.”
4. Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Sikkema: “Banks is an NFL-caliber athlete at the tackle position whose movement skills and run-blocking abilities give him positional versatility. His lack of arm length could hinder him at offensive tackle, but he projects as an impact starter at either tackle or guard.”
5. Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Sikkema: “Zabel is a five-position lineman who brings everything but elite arm length to the position. He is an easy projected starter at center or guard for primarily a zone blocking scheme, but he is well-rounded enough to be run-game versatile.”
6. Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Sikkema: “Conerly has very good movement skills for a player who also brings adequate size and plus length to the tackle position. His game can lack some anticipation and strength, but if he continues to improve in those areas, he holds the skill set to be a reliable NFL starter — one who can be impactful for a zone blocking scheme.”
7. Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Sikkema: “Ersery brings alluring size and length to the tackle position for the NFL. He has good hands, an explosive first step forward and quick footwork to be an impactful zone run blocker, but his naturally high-waisted build impacts his leverage and may inhibit him from keeping NFL rushers in front of him.”
8. Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Sikkema: “Jackson isn't the flashiest player, but his footwork, technique and leadership give him Day 1 starter potential.”
9. Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
Sikkema: “Trapilo brings an ideal build and a scheme-versatile football IQ to the tackle position. His size and versatility as a left and right tackle will make him a swing tackle at worst with the potential to be a solid starter for any run scheme.”
10. Marcus Mbow, Purdue
Sikkema: “Mbow is small and struggles with NFL-level strength in pass protection and when displacing in the run game. But he moves extremely well and should get a shot to start at guard or tackle at some point during his rookie contract.”
