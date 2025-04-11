Outlook For Top Raiders RB Target
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty looks like the favorite for the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But if the silver and black don't take Jeanty in the first round, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, the bona fide No. 2 running back in this class, could be the move.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke evaluated Hampton and through metrics projected his rookie season outlook.
"Hampton is the second-best running back on our big board, on consensus big boards, and my fantasy rankings and dynasty rankings," he wrote. "A big reason why is that he is a well-rounded running back capable of being a feature back in the NFL. He played over two-thirds of snaps each of the past two years and played at least 70% of snaps in every situation last season.
"Hampton’s grades as a pass blocker were consistently low, so he might not start his career consistently playing on third down. Our draft guide notes that he has the frame to be a solid pass blocker. Multiple top-12 fantasy running backs like Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, James Cook and Kenneth Walker III also didn’t typically play on third downs, which didn’t stop their fantasy value.
"While Hampton can be a feature back, his role as a rookie will depend on the other running backs on the roster. While there are a few teams who need a new lead running back, it’s entirely possible Hampton ends up on a team with an established back and needs to share the backfield."
The Raiders signed Raheem Mostert to fortify their running back room with a veteran presence, and a prospect like Hampton could jump in Day 1 and contribute -- even make an impact.
"At 6 feet and 220 pounds, he brings ideal size to the position for the NFL," his PFF profile reads. "Hampton is also one of the class’ most physically gifted backs, boasting top-tier explosiveness for his size. He has a high missed tackles forced average, which is rooted in his ability to stay balanced and drive through contact. His vision as a runner can be hit-and-miss. He is better behind zone blocking (specifically, mid-zone plays) where he can hit a running lane with momentum.
"When asked to truly read behind inside zone and gap concepts, Hampton can get impatient and get north before it is necessary. As a pass blocker, his 2023 grades were better than his 2024 marks, but he has the frame to do it. He is also a good option out of the backfield as a receiver."
