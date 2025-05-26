Raiders' Powers-Johnson Talks Offseason Training with Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson had an impressive rookie season.
The former second-round pick out of Oregon started 14 games for the Silver and Black, showing that he can be a foundational piece of the offensive line.
While his rookie season was good, and he figures to be a promising piece of the puzzle, Powers-Johnson knows there is still more work for him to do to become one of the better linemen in the league.
He is in line to be the Raiders’ starting center, and he wants to improve his game. So, he has spent the offseason with teammate Maxx Crosby, who has one of the best work ethics in the NFL.
How has the offseason gone? Powers-Johnson joined him on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to discuss.
“The offseason has been honestly one of the funnest times of my life,” he said.
“I’ve traveled almost every weekend with my fiancée, watching her tennis, and then just working in the building here in Vegas, just getting in Vegas and seeing what’s all around, and that kind of fun stuff. The offseason has been great. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel like I walk upstairs and I’m not breathing as hard, so that’s also a huge plus. Everything is going great; just dialed in with food, dialed in with working out, and my fiancée is moving out too. So, all the chakras are coming together.”
Powers-Johnson became a fan favorite due to his unique personality and sense of humor, which is on display in this podcast episode. He also talked about living with his fiancée, now coming home to chores.
The Raiders are expecting much of Powers-Johnson this season after his solid rookie year. He will not have to play multiple positions like last season, as the team added depth on the interior offensive line.
Getting into better shape should only help Powers-Johnson when he takes the field on Sunday afternoons. The Raiders need better offensive line play next season, and Powers-Johnson will provide that.
Las Vegas needs as many young and promising players as possible, and Powers-Johnson fits the bill. A big season could be in store as he continues to work through the offseason.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Powers-Johnson and Crosby here.
