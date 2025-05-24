Why Being a Raider is Special to Jackson Powers-Johnson
Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is one reason Las Vegas Raiders fans are excited about the 2025 season.
Powers-Johnson played all three interior spots during his rookie season, improving over the course of the year. The release of Andre James sets Powers-Johnson up to be the team’s starting center.
The Raiders took Powers-Johnson with a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, banking on him to become an offensive pillar eventually. His rookie season showed that this is possible, but much will be expected of him this year.
Being a member of the Silver and Black is important to Powers-Johnson. He explained why on the latest episode of teammate Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“The legacy,” he said. “My grandpa grew up in Oakland; we have a lot of Oakland ties. My first ever NFL game was a Raiders game. Some of my favorite players of all time – I grew up loving Bo Jackson. I played baseball a lot, I wanted to do what he did.
"That’s what made me love the Raiders, and then especially when I started playing tackle football. If you want to see aggression and absolute killers, you watch the Raiders. So, being able to put on that jersey, for me, it was just like, ‘Man, I hope there’s a kid that sees me and thinks that.’ I stepped into that role, and I got to put on that jersey that was very tight at the time.”
Powers-Johnson appeared in 15 games in his rookie season, starting 14. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a 63.9 overall grade, excelling as a run-blocker.
Powers-Johnson allowed 23 pressures and two sacks, per PFF. He played 956 snaps at left guard, right guard, and center.
The Raiders have made moves to improve the offensive line, but Powers-Johnson was one player they did not have to worry about. They believe in him as a key member of their future.
With so much love for the Raiders throughout his life, Powers-Johnson does not take putting on the Silver and Black jersey for granted. If he has another good season, he will begin to build his own legacy for the organization.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Powers-Johnson here.
