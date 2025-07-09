This Raiders Position Group Has an Uphill Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense will have its work cut out for them this season, after losing several critical starters from last season's defense. Las Vegas has many new pieces on defense, but those pieces come with questions.
Cornerback is undoubtedly the Raiders' most significant weakness.
John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team's secondary heading into the 2025 season. Kosko has a sobering outlook for the Raiders' defensive backfield.
Kosko ranked the Raiders' secondary as the worst in the league.
"Despite several offseason additions aimed at improving the secondary, this unit looks troublesome on paper. Safety Jeremy Chinn is the most seasoned veteran, but his 65.2 grade in 2024 was his best in three years—a reflection of recent struggles," Kosko said.
"The team drafted cornerback Darien Porter in the third round, and he could provide a spark, but the unit is expected to start multiple players who posted coverage grades below 50.0 last season."
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted some of Porter's unique traits.
"Obviously, the length that's a positive right there, the speed, that's all stuff that's documented. The thing that I see the most like that sticks out to me is that the combination of his effort and his ability to correct mistakes," Graham said.
"So, when you have a rookie player coming in, first time in the NFL, if you can see the effort, him getting on the same page with how we play, our play style, that's a positive there. And then, if he can eliminate the repeat mistakes, you're on the way to becoming a dependable football player."
Although the Raiders will lean on Porter and could use a productive rookie season, the Raiders' secondary will follow Jakorian Bennett's lead, who is healthy after missing significant time each of the last two seasons due to injury.
Graham credited Bennett with continuing to develop.
"You have to ask him specifically all the ins and outs of it. But for me, coming out here every day, working hard, the speed's not going to go anywhere. You see the physicality, I mean in terms of him building his body back up, you can see where he's at with that, just when he's walking around. But the next step for him is just to keep improving," Graham said.
"Again, still a young player; I don't have the number of games on hand right now, but it probably doesn't even amount to a full season yet based on injury history, what happened with the injuries last year. But just keep improving, because at that position, once you get some more experience, see all the releases, understand the situational football, it's all going to help him be better later on."
