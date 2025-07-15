PODCAST: Defining Success with a "Just Win Baby" Raiders Franchise
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features an in-depth look at how you define success in a franchise that has a motto of, “Just Win, Baby.”
The Las Vegas Raiders open their 2025 NFL Training Camp in exactly one week when the veterans report.
With many questions around this revamping and reloading franchise, it is important to define expectations in 2025.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features an in-depth look at how you define success in a franchise that has a motto of, “Just Win, Baby.”
You can watch the entire podcast below:
One of the most impressive things that Pete Carroll did this offseason was convincing superstar defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to remain in Las Vegas and serve the same role on his staff.
He spoke recently after practice about the expectations and joy of being part of the Silver and Black.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham
Q: You've mentioned your defensive process with Pete Carroll, what is that process like? Coach Graham: "I mean, anytime you get a chance to work with someone with that experience, that level of success, I couldn't be happier with the experience going on right now, just in terms of to bounce ideas off of him and hear different ways of doing things. It's been really beneficial for my growth, if I'm being selfish. It's just something really good and positive for me. And then the track record just, I mean, why wouldn't you listen? I mean, you've got to listen. It's been great. It's been great."
Q: Pete Carroll specifically has had great success in the secondary with defensive backs and everything. What thoughts have you shared with him on that aspect? Coach Graham: "I'm being a sponge anytime he's talking to those guys. That's my personal experience with it. And you can see the energy he has and the ability to teach the position and coach the whole team. This has been really a great situation for myself, for the players, the coaches. We're watching a master teacher working at his craft and seeing it live and in person. This is really beneficial for us."
Q: Another off season to change for you guys, we went to that process for you, connecting with Pete Carroll after he got hired and they brought you back? Coach Graham: "The thing about the NFL, every season is a season of change, so we get accustomed to it. Each week is a week of change. So, I would say that we're all used to something like that to a certain degree. But just working with Pete [Carrol] has been great. He has been great. Just the energy, talked about that, the football knowledge, learning from there, and just having somebody to be able to talk to about situational football, talk about defensive philosophy. It's been great for me, and me being selfish, just talking about from my perspective, I couldn't be happier with the situation. It's been great."
Q: What have you learned about the defense throughout OTAs? And kind of a two part question, that one, but also, what's the biggest thing you've learned from Pete Carroll so far? Coach Graham: "So from the defense, they'll hate this answer, but we've got a long way to go, right? So do I as a defensive coordinator for the 2025 seasons. So that's the benefit of the OTAs and the minicamps; you get to get out here, football in June. You guys probably heard me saying that to the players, it's a great experience. And the situational football we're going through, that's been positive, and we're learning from it. And then, just in terms of -- I've said it enough already, it's been a great experience for me. It's been a great experience for me."
Q: What have you seen out of Darien Porter just in terms of what he brings to the defense skill set wise? Coach Graham: "Obviously, the length that's a positive right there, the speed, that's all stuff that's documented. The thing that I see the most like that sticks out to me is that the combination of his effort and his ability to correct mistakes. So, when you have a rookie player coming in, first time in the NFL, if you can see the effort, him getting on the same page with how we play, our play style, that's a positive there. And then, if he can eliminate the repeat mistakes, you're on the way to becoming a dependable football player."
We'd appreciate you following us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and let’s talk about defining success and of course DC Patrick Graham’s comments.
Tell us what you think about defining success and DC Patrick Graham’s comments when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE