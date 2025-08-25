Biggest Question Facing Raiders Ahead of Week 1
More importantly than the loss the Las Vegas Raiders received in the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, more importantly than the fact that the Raiders went 0 - 3 in the preseason, something happened in that preseason finale that has real ramifications on the Raiders' outlook for 2025.
Aidan O'Connell, their second-string quarterback who had starting minutes in the NFL, went down with an injury, a fractured wrist, and is expected to be out for the next 6 - 8 weeks. While O'Connell's performance in the preseason left much to be desired, having him unavailable is a big blow to their depth.
The importance of a good backup quarterback, especially for a team like the Raiders with a veteran starting quarterback in Geno Smith, cannot be overstated. No team wants to see its starting quarterback go down with an injury, but if the Raiders find themselves in that scenario, they don't have anyone who can step up and keep them afloat.
What Will They Do?
As sharp as Cam Miller has looked at times, it's clear that he isn't ready to be thrust out onto an NFL field. Though his preseason debut started off with a bang, he slowly fizzled out with each subsequent game and looked rattled by what he was seeing on defense.
What options does that leave the Raiders? If they don't feel confident enough in Miller's ability to go out there and give them a chance to compete, they may opt to sign a veteran via free agency or trade. With the deadline for the final 53-man roster looming, there's sure to be a veteran quarterback that slips through the cracks.
This quarterback doesn't have to be anything so spectacular, as O'Connell is only out for the beginning half of the season, and there's a chance he wouldn't have seen the field anyway. Who should the Raiders pursue as their backup quarterback?
Eating W's?
A fun and intriguing option that the Raiders should inquire about is the availability of Jameis Winston. The New York Giants quarterback room is stuffed with talent, and Winston would be a serviceable backup if something were to happen to Smith during that time O'Connell is injured.
The Giants may be reluctant to let Winston go, as he could serve as a mentor to their young quarterbacks, but they already have Russell Wilson, who could similarly teach them about longevity in the NFL.
